Shirley Jean (Moran) Meyers Wesoloski (89) made her final journey to our dear Lord's warm embrace on January, 2020, after a courageous, strong and politely spirited battle with Parkinson's. Shirley passed away peacefully in her home in Houston, Texas surrounded by the spirit of love.

Shirley's family has had ample time to write her obituary, yet no matter how much time we had, there are no words that can reflect properly on the wonderful life of love, kindness, sunshine and ladylike spirit that Shirley had. She was such a bright light in our lives.

Her story started in August 1930 when she was born to Ralph and Margaret (Pfotenhauer) Moran in Menominee, Michigan, where she grew up. She married Gerald F. ("Bud") Meyers where they were married for 30+ years until Bud's death in 1985. Together they resided in the Phoenix, Lubbock (where she attended Texas Tech), Ft. Worth and Conroe areas raising their two children, Bruce and Sharon.

Being filled with compassion and care for others, after Bud passed away, Shirley immersed herself in her "giving" nature with volunteer work within Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe, serving as an Eucharist Minister; several terms as Secretary of the Catholic Daughters of America Court #1884; assisted in the development and ongoing operations of the local St. Vincent de Paul; and, any other needs of the church and the Catholic Daughters that she could help fill. She was known within the local Catholic Daughter chapter as the "Sunshine Girl", a nicknamed which came naturally for Shirley with her sunny and happy spirit.

As if all that volunteering was not enough, she eventually rekindled a childhood "romance" with Robert "Bob" Wesoloski also of Menominee. They married and had amazing adventures and followed countless volunteer opportunities for 19 years, until Bob's death in 2013.

Shirley is survived by her son, Bruce Meyers (and Jami) of Ft. Worth and Sharon Moshiri (and Shawn) of Houston, grandchildren Darian St. Cyr and Denis Meyers and bonus grandchildren, Michael and Amanda Moshiri and JR and Matthew Stroope. Shirley was also blessed to have been a great grandmother to Brooklyn Brodie. She is also survived by other family members and friends. For all of those that loved Shirley and cared for her during her final chapter, the family thanks you beyond words.

Shirley's family will miss her giving and gracious spirit, her bright smile, her ladylike manners and sense of humor but they realize she is forever a lady, forever with charm and grace.

Please join us if you will...close your eyes, and do not remember this beautiful woman who's mind and body had been stricken with Parkinsons, but instead, think of this wonderful, vivacious, beautiful, intelligent and wise woman, who is running freely, with no wheelchair or walker, on a clear day with the sun shining warmly and brightly upon her, running in a field of butterflies and sunflowers...she is smiling and laughing, and she is running towards the warm, soft, embracing light that stands before her.

On Thursday, January 30th, the family welcomes all to her visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 PM (with rosary services at 7:00 PM) at Cashner's Funeral Home. A memorial mass will follow on Friday, January 31st at 11:00 AM, with a reception immediately following for all that would like to attend at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe. The event will follow with a private burial.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Shirley's name to St. Vincent de Paul / 145 Madeley Street / Conroe, Texas 77301.

For our dear Shirley and those that love her, as we, her family so graciously do, we send our love and bid her adieu... until we meet again. We love you so.