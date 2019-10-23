Sierra Lesleigh Ray (Wilson) was born on December 16, 1998 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Sierra lived in Moore, Oklahoma from birth and moved to Willis, Texas with her family in 2003. She was involved in a fatal car accident on October 18, 2019. Sierra attended Conroe High School and was actively involved in honors choir, JROTC, and volleyball. She was involved in her youth group and worship team at Conroe First Assembly of God. Sierra had a captivating smile and lived a life full of compassion for others. On April 27, 2018, Sierra married the love of her life, Josh. She said that her biggest achievement in life was being a mother to her son.

Sierra was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Donald and Vivian Wilson; maternal grandfather, John T. Willis; uncles, Rick Willis and Tim Willis; and cousin, Kane Willis. Sierra is survived by her husband, Joshua Wayne Ray and son Isaiah Alexander Ray; grandparents, Roland and Mary Eiland; parents, Marilyn Willis Wilson, Jeffrey Wilson and Courtney Chamblin-Wilson; siblings, Jessica Coleman (wife Kelli) and Michael Wilson; aunts and uncles, Ronnie Willis, Lee Burns (husband Buster), Centhia Wright (husband JW), Cathey Foley, Kimberly Willis and Vicki Rodgers (husband Tom); niece and nephew, Aiden and Eden; best friend, Jewelee Barringer; mother-in-law, Nicolasa Hinojosa; grandmother-in-law, Lucy Trujillo; as well as many numerous cousins, family members and friends that will miss her dearly.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Conroe First Assembly of God, 3393 Interstate 45 North, Conroe, TX 77304. Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com