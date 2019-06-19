Sondra Harrington Stark, 85, passed away on June 15, 2019 in Ithaca, NY. She was born June 1, 1934 in Cortland, NY the daughter of the late Reginald H. Harrington and Gladys R. Harrington. Sondra is survived by two daughters; Sharyl Stark Overhiser (G. Robert) and Pamela Harrington Stark, granddaughter Sarah Wells Schissel (Josiah), and grandson G. John Overhiser. Sondra was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, John A. Stark, and her son Douglas J. Stark. After living in Conroe, Sondra and John moved to Southport, NC before returning to Cortland, NY. Sondra attended Bucknell University and Cleveland State University. She loved her family, Christmas, making pottery, traveling, playing bridge and golf. She was a great cook. A graveside funeral service will be held at 9 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Cortland Rural Cemetery, Cortland, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Franklin Square Gallery, Southport, NC 28461