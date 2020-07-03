Stella Holt

Stella Jane Bronikowski Holt, 71, of Willis, Texas, was called home to our Lord on July 2, 2020, at her home with her loving family at her side. Stella was born February 11, 1949 in Hempstead, Texas, to Steve and Janie (Tomczak) Bronikowski. She attended Hempstead High School where she was a member of the Class of 1966.

Stella is survived by her husband of 34 years, James (Jim) Holt; daughter, Stacey Kohler and husband, Jeff, son, Jeffery Summers; Five grandchildren, Kennedi Kohler, Cameron Kohler, Emily Summers, Mallory Summers, and Reagan Summers; Step-children, Kari Holt, Michael Holt and wife, Laura; step-grandchildren, Madison Holt and Kaycee Holt; Sister, Jeanette Cegielski and husband, Johnny Cegielski; Brother in laws, David Summers, Greg Holt and wife Carolyn; numerous nieces and nephews and many dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her twin brother, a sister, and Allen Summers (father to her children).

Stella was a devout Catholic, she connected with God through nature, she loved to shop, and she adored her grand-children. She retired from Conroe Independent School District after 30 plus years of service in the transportation department.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8p.m. at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, 10129 F.M. 1097 W., Willis, Texas 77318 followed by a rosary. We will be following all CDC mandates in regards to the visitation and ask each guest to do so as well. The funeral mass will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 101 Elmore St., New Waverly, Texas 77358 with burial immediately following at Elmina Cemetery, New Waverly, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA). You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.