age 20, passed away on September 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was born on July 31, 1999 to Tammie and Steven Wade in The Woodlands, Texas. She faced many challenges growing up, but that did not stop her from living her life. She was a ball of energy, light, and love to all who knew her. Stephanie took pride in being from Conroe, and especially being a Conroe Tiger. Aside from school, Stephanie was a proud member of the Limitless Drill Team and Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council Troop #10213. She was also active in Crighton Theater and debuted her talents in 2014, with Stage Right's Production of "Hairspray the Musical." She was graduated from Conroe High School in 2018. Stephanie was a strong advocate for organ donation. She even appeared on the Deborah Duncan Show to promote awareness. As a recipient herself, she knew the amazing impact of what it can do for someone. Stephanie also believed in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was a member of Tree of Life Lutheran Church in Conroe.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Earl E. Stewart, Sr "Papaw" and Douglas Wade "Papa." She is survived by her parents; grandmothers, Arlene Wade and Ruth Stewart; "fur-babies," Elsa and Luna; aunts and uncles, Teresa and Tim Williams, Laura and Steve LeVert, Paula and Steven Scott, Earl and Penny Stewart, Eric and Victoria Stewart, and Keith Wade; as well as many numerous cousins and other loving relatives and friends that will miss her dearly.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and other staff at Texas Children's Hospital for the excellent care they provided. As well as their love, compassion and support throughout Stephanie's life. A special thanks to Dr. George Mallory, Dr. Maria Gazzaneo, Dr. Ernestina Melicoff, Dr. Roy and the ICU team, Dr. Orjuela and Renal Clinic.

Friends are invited to visit with the family at 11 AM on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Tree of Life Lutheran Church, 3201 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, Texas 77304. The funeral service will be at noon with a reception to follow at the church. The family asks that any donations and contributions be made to Tree of Life Lutheran Church, or , Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana. Those wishing to post tributes and memories may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com