Age 67, passed away unexpectedly on October 22, 2019 at his home in Conroe. He was born on September 11, 1952 in Houston, where he was raised by his parents with his two sisters. He lived with his family, many neighbors and friends on Furay Avenue and had a very happy family life. Steve attended Smiley High School

Even before becoming a teen, Steve became a great musician with a talent that he was born with through his parents. He played a lot with his mom and dad and participated with his friends in their own bands. Steve's greatest passion was lead guitar but he could play piano, drums, bass and just about anything he picked up. Other than his children and their mothers, music was his love for life. Thankfully, his sons were blessed with his talent. Steve also loved the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish.

Coming from his sisters, he was the best brother and will continue to be loved by all who are left behind. May God rest his body and soul. He will never be forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Emma; father, James; and his sister, Darlene. He is survived by his children, Stephen Frederick Pollard, Robert Leon Pollard, Cloyce Wayne Pollard and wife Shana, Sherri Elasko and Teresa Cantu; seven grandchildren, Kaylie, Sean, Jadynn, Chloie, MacKenzie, Page and Payton; sister, Gloria Lang and husband Michael; niece, Sandra Orrick and husband Perry; nephew, Winston Stroup and wife Michelle; ten great nieces and nephews; and his brother-in-law, Jerry Gardner.

Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com