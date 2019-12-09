Officer Stephen Paul Carr, 27 of Fayetteville, AR passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 while on duty serving the citizens of Fayetteville. He was born September 12, 1992, in Houston, TX to Paul Allen Carr and Tonya Wilson.

Stephen lived in The Woodlands, Texas growing up and graduated from The Woodlands High School in May of 2011. After high school, Stephen attended Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri on a football scholarship, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance. Injuries forced Stephen's retirement from football; however Stephen transitioned from football player to grad assistant/intern for the school.

After graduation, Stephen accepted a position in the management-training program at Sam's Club. After training, he was assigned to management at the Sam's Club in Fayetteville. Stephen applied to become a Fayetteville police officer because he wanted to fulfill a lifelong dream of becoming a police officer and help make the community a safer place.

Stephen was hired by the Fayetteville Police Department in April of 2017. He was a patrol officer assigned to the Dickson Street Entertainment District. Officer Carr was known as a "gentle giant". He was calm, fair, and cared about individuals he served in the entertainment district.

Known for his love of cooking, Stephen was a huge Texans fan, and he loved to hunt with his father.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Tonya Wilson.

He is survived by his father, Paul Carr of Conroe, TX, one sister, Kristin Carr of Conroe, TX, paternal grandmother, Joan Carr of Royal Oak, MI, girlfriend Madi Rader of Fayetteville, two uncles, Wayne Carr of Royal Oak, MI, Brian Carr of Syracuse, NY, and one aunt, Ginger Aycock of Katy, TX.

A visitation for Officer Carr will be held on Wednesday, December 11th from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at University Baptist Church in Fayetteville.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 12th at Bud Walton Arena on the campus of the University of Arkansas with Full Police Honors.

