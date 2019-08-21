age 68, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 18, 2019. She was born on February 7, 1951 in Shreveport, LA to John F. and Caroline O'Brien Savage. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, friend and die-hard Houston Astros Fan. Susan loved people and always gave the best hugs. Conroe was her home, but the Frio River was a close second.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her sister, Darby Savage. She is survived by her children, Chris Bohac and wife Jamie and Jenni Adams & husband Jim Bob; grandchildren, Taylor Bohac, Jaxson Bohac and Caroline Adams; sisters, Kathi Savage, Sandy Savage, Patti Savage, Aimee Anthony & husband David and Caroline Cascio and husband Rodney; and brother, Mike Savage. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends that will miss her dearly.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bill McGraw, Tommy Moore and Larry Moore. Serving as Pallbearers will be Jaxson Bohac, Keith Jenkins, Michael Finke, Jake Eickenhorst, Willie Eickenhorst and Joey Wells.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Eickenhorst Funeral Services, 1712 N. Frazier at Wilson Rd, St #115, Conroe, TX 77301. The family asks that everyone please wear their Houston Astros gear to the visitation. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Tree of Life Lutheran Church, 3201 N. Loop 336 W, Conroe, Texas 77304, with Pastor Chris Lake officiating. Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com