Susan Cann Colburn passed away peacefully at home on November 17, 2019.

Susan is survived by her son, Wesley Colburn (Edina), of the Woodlands, Texas, her daughter, Beth Klammer (Jeremy) of Montgomery, Texas. She is also survived by her sister, Judy Coroneos, of Georgetown, Texas. She has numerous beloved grandchildren, Caden Klammer, Karis Klammer, Karlie Klammer, Rebecca Colburn, and Nathan Colburn. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Elizabeth and Wilson Cann and her husband, Sam Colburn.

Susan was born on April 13 in St. Louis, MO. She grew up in Meyerland, Texas and attended Bellaire High School and the University of Houston. She met her husband, Sam, on a blind date and married him on his birthday, August 28. He passed away just shy of their 50th Anniversary. She was a gifted teacher for over 40+ years in Alief ISD, The Cliffwood School in Houston, Texas, Willis ISD, and Montgomery ISD. Susan never tired of teaching students, and even in retirement looked forward to tutoring students at Keenan Elementary in Montgomery, Texas. She loved travelling, experiencing new things, and spending time with her grandkids and all their endeavors. She was a dedicated grandmother and never missed an opportunity to support them and love on them.

A memorial service is scheduled for November 25, 2019 at 1:00pm at First Montgomery Baptist Church. Pastor Chris Gober will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Susan's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following organizations that touched Susan's life:

Christian Youth Theater : Donate online at cythouston.org through the Donate tab

Montgomery High School Theater and Debate Dept: Send check made out to MHS Theater to Montgomery High School 22825 SH-105, Montgomery, Texas 77316 c/o Mrs. Nicole Morgan, Theater Director.

Keenan Elementary School: Send check made out to Keenan Elementary School with Susan Colburn donation in the memo to Keenan Elementary School 19180 Keenan Cutoff Rd Montgomery, Texas 77316 c/o Mallory Kirby

Wilkerson Intermediate Band: Send check made out to Wilkerson Intermediate with Rebecca Colburn in the memo to Wilkerson Intermediate 12312 Sawmill Road The Woodlands, Texas 77380 c/o Cathleen McKinney, Band Director.

Hailey Elementary: Send check made out to Hailey Elementary with Nathan Colburn in the memo to Hailey Elementary 12051 Sawmill Road The Woodlands, Texas 77380.