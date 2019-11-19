In Loving Memory of Susan Elaine Holloway, 78, of Montgomery, Texas who passed away on November 17, 2019 in Conroe. Sue was born on October 7, 1941 in Atlanta, Georgia to Thomas T. Harriss and Thelma (Hogue) Harriss.

She was an international banker for many years. Sue also volunteered in her community for many organizations in the Conroe area. She was a longtime member of the Red Hat Society and loved to read.

Sue was a loving wife and mother, as well as, a caring grandmother, and friend. Her signature gift of joy, shown through her kind smile, laughter, and caring conversation, will never be forgotten.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Thelma Harriss and her husband, James William Holloway, Jr.

She is survived by her loving family: Sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Wanda Holloway and John and Phyllis Holloway; four grandchildren, Justin Holloway, Matthew Holloway, Hanna Holloway and Alex Holloway; and her best friend, Julie Loftin.