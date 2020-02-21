Suzanne Williams Brignac was born in Houston, Texas on May 26, 1935. She was a member of the Judge W. M. Williams and the W. F. Griffin families, early settlers of Montgomery County. Suzanne graduated from Conroe High School, class of 1953. She attended The University of Texas. Married in 1959, she had three children; Dianne Cook, Gary Hardamon, and Suzanne Welch. Suzanne loved art, music, books, traveling, and her family, friends and pets.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, Postmaster Gary Williams in 1969 and Lois Griffin Williams in 1974, and her daughter, Dianne Cook, on October 30, 2018. Her only sibling, Franklin Bender Williams, died at seven days old in June 1932. Suzanne's beloved husband, Louis Fulgence Brignac Jr. M.D., died March 11, 2003.

Survivors include her much-loved children, Gary Hardamon and Suzanne Welch, and sons-in-law Foster B. Cook and Robert B. Welch; grandchildren Stephanie Cook, Christopher Cook, Lauren Scott, Griffin Cook, Joey Welch and Brad Welch; great grandchildren Colin Scott, Ethan Scott, Logan Cook, Liam Cook, Lyle Cook, Evelyn Welch, and Braxton Lee Welch; godchildren Doug Mims and Griffin Cook. Also surviving are her many lifelong girlfriends and her beloved pet, Chloe.

Memorials may be made to St. James Episcopal Church P.O Box 559 Conroe, Texas 77305 or The Humane Society of Montgomery County, P.O Box 8254 The Woodlands, Texas 77387.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in The Chapel of Forest Park the Woodlands. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. in The Chapel of Forest Park the Woodlands, with burial to follow at Conroe Memorial Park.