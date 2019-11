Taylor Abner Jacques"Tay Tay" was born on March 29, 2000 in Conroe, TX, to his parents Yula

nda Linette Abner and Darrell "Bubba" Jacques. "Tay Tay", as he was affectionately known accepted christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age. He attended public school in Conroe, TX. Tay Tay loved to have fun and play his video games. On Wednesday, October 30, 2019 Taylor Abner Jacques was called home to be with the Lord. He leaves to cherish his memories: His mother & stepfather, Yulanda Linette Abner and Berry King; father & stepmother Darrell "Bubba" & Tani Jacques; sibblings-sister, Tia Reado, brothers;Shamon Abner, Charles Perry III, Jordan Jacques & Triston Abner. Step brothers; Chandler King, Berry King, Jr. grand parents; Darnell Abner, Charlotte Bussey, Mr & Mrs Joe & Betty Jacques; Aunts- Denise Abner, Vanessa Abner-Taylor (Calvin), Chauna Jacques, Nicole Wilson Dean (Cedric) Becky Taylor, Tyna Taylor, Patrica Jacques, Traniqua White; Uncles-Rod Jacques (Keisha) Ronnie Jacques (Chameka), Brodrick "B A" Abner, Antone Abner, III & Harold Taylor; Two special cousins-Kristen Gillam "Poodah" and D.O Phillips, and a host of other relatives and friends. "Tay Tay" was preceded in death by grandfather- Antone Abner, Jr, Aunt -Lisa Batts-Broom, Uncle-Joe Louis Jacques, Jr, cousins; Jeremain Abner Williams, Xavier Williams and Terrance Walker.

Visitation, Friday,1-6 @ Collins & Johnson. Service, Saturday, 11:00am @ West Tabernacle Church, 1900 fm 2854 Rd, Conroe, TX, Rev A R Shelton, eulogist & pastor. Interment Golden Gate Cemetery, Conroe, TX.

Services fulfilled by: Oscar Johnson Funeral Home, 415 Berry Rd., Houston, TX 77022