We are profoundly saddened to announce that Teresa Phillips Hymel has left her earthly confines to eternally shine her heavenly love on her friends and family. Teresa was born in Houston, Texas on May 5th 1955 and passed away in Conroe on February 28th 2019.

Teresa was preceded in death by her father Milton Ray Phillips and her Mother Annie Lee Gibson Phillips her daughter Frieda Jolene Rickman and her grandson David Wayne Rickman. Also preceding her was her sister Kathy Ann, brothers Milton Ray Jr, and Michael Ray.

Teresa is survived by her husband Samuel Joseph Hymel, sons Milton Paul Cherry and Shannon Lee Kelly. One sister Frieda Fay Brown and her husband Jack. Son Shane Hymel and wife Tanja and their three children, grandchildren Christiana Rickman, James Rickman, and numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and relatives. Her special fur friend Buddy also mourns his loss.

Teresa had a heart of gold and extended a helping hand to anyone in need through the years. The love of her life was her children and grandchildren who she spent many hours enjoying their visits. Christmas was a special time for her and her husband Joe. They so looked forward to spending the holidays with their son Shane and his family.

Teresa will be missed by all who knew her. Her helping hand and love of life was contagious.

Visitation will be held at Sam Houston Memorial on FM 1097 in Willis, Texas Tuesday March 5th from 6pm until 8pm.

Services will be held graveside at Bear Creek Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas at 1pm Wednesday March 6th. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.