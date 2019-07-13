Funeral services for Terry Alexander Graham, age 54, of San Augustine, Texas, former resident of Conroe, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in San Augustine. Interment will follow at Rosevine Cemetery in Sabine County, Texas Mr. Graham passed away July 10, 2019, in San Augustine. Born July 22, 1964, he worked as a welder. His survivors include his mother and step-dad, Betty and Ted Grierson of Conroe; son, Brian Graham and wife Melodie of Altus, Oklahoma; sisters, Jeannie Whitney and husband Terry of Kingwood and Susan Wilson of Houston; brothers, Richard Graham of Conroe and Trent Graham of San Antonio; grandchildren, Carley, Tyler, Kimber; 5 nephews; 4 nieces; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Alexander Graham.