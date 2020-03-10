Not every man who is given life really lives. However, Terry Wayne Jones was a man who truly lived every day to its fullest. Terry passed on Sunday morning March 8, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. His family, friends, and the local music community lost a beloved member.

Terry was born in Greenville, Texas on December 12, 1961 to Charles and Vivian Jones and was the oldest brother to Mark Allen Jones and Jennifer Jones-Landry. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cynthia Ann Jones; daughter, Sarah Jones-Kidd and husband Paul; son, Zachary Thomas Jones; grandchildren: Maxwell Lane Hurst, Hudson Tate Kidd, and Luna Blair Kidd; mother, Vivian Cossetta Jones; siblings, Mark and Jennifer; as well as numerous other family members and countless friends.

Terry graduated from Conroe High School in 1980 and went on to become a journeyman electrician and was a proud member of IBEW Local 716 for 30 years. While he had a long and successful career, his true passion for life was exemplified through his love of rock-n-roll music.

He taught himself guitar when he was 13 years old and later became a talented bassist. Throughout the decades, he was a member of several bands that played in and around Conroe, Houston, and the South Texas area, but he is most well known as a member of the 90's group Blendersex. Jamming with his friends brought him so much joy - Terry was often described by his large group of friends as a "live wire" on stage who brought an intense amount of energy to every show.

Terry had a big, beautiful, passionate heart and he was loved dearly by all of those who were a part of his life. He had many friendships that spanned decades, was close to his nieces and nephews, and often gave room and board to friends and family who fell on hard times.

Those serving as honorary pallbearers include: Terry Bauerle, Delbert Dreyer, Mark Jefferson, Val Luquet, Rocky Norris, Roy Kay, Lonnie Williams, and Frank Lowrey.

Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Terry's life on Saturday March 14, 2020 in the McNutt Funeral Home Chapel located at 1703 Porter Rd. Conroe, TX 77301.