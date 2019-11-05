Rickord, Terry L, 58, of Indianapolis, IN, died October 19, 2019. Terry was born August 25, 1961, in Springfield, IL and graduated from Rabun County High School in Clayton, GA. He joined the U.S. Army and served as SPC with the Military Police. He resided in Conroe, TX for 35 years.

Terry is survived by his children, son, Blair Rickord of N. Carolina, daughter, Holly Rickord of N. Carolina, daughter, Erika M. Underwood and husband, Todd, of Spring, TX, son, Andrew H. Rickord of Conroe, TX; his brother Jack M. Rickord of Kansas, and sisters Karen S. Watt of Kansas, and Toni L. Willis and husband, Greg, of Carrollton, TX; as well as grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Jack L. Rickord and Margaret Curry Rickord, and brother Steven T. Rickord.

A Military Honors ceremony and interment will be at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, TX.