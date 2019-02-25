Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theda Rae Wiles.

Theda Rae Bonewell Wiles was born to Arra Eugene and Sarah Ruth Bonewell June 3, 1927, in Ponca City, Oklahoma. Theda Rae grew up and graduated high school as Valedictorian of her Senior Class in Blackwell, Oklahoma. She attended Oklahoma University and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She left university after three years to marry her husband, Stephen Wiles, on July 3, 1947. They were married for sixty-eight years.

Theda Rae was a homemaker, wife, and mother. She moved, with her husband, eleven times over the years while raising four children: Stephen A., Randall E., Rebecca Ann, and Robin Sue. She became an avid golfer and played up until her ninetiethth year when back pain forced an early retirement. A cheer went up from all the seventy- year-old women with whom she played, that, now, someone else might win the trophy.

She joins in heaven her husband, Steve, her son Randy, her parents, Eugene and Ruth, and her brothers, Bill and Sheldon "Stub" Bonewell. She is lovingly remembered by her children: Steve Wiles, Becca Collins and Robin Harwell, and her grandchildren: Joshua and Nicholas Collins, Meghan and Grace Harwell and Jack and Meredith Wiles. She leaves eight great grandchildren: Luke and Cole Hargrave, Jack, Maggie and Max Collins, Isaiah and Elliott Bitoun and Samantha Collins.

A short memorial service will be held at Carriage Inn Senior Living Facility in Lake Jackson, Texas, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2:00 pm.

Please no flowers, by request. Theda Rae supported the Salvation Army and the .