Or Copy this URL to Share

Share THELMA's life story with friends and family

Share THELMA's life story with friends and family

Thelma Eugene James-Rucker, born in Cleveland, Texas October 2,1946. Ms Rucker was a long time resident of Conroe, Texas. Thelma passed away in Lufkin, Texas on November 12,2020. Visitation, Friday 2-6 @ Collins & Johnson. Services will be held Saturday 1:00pm @ West Tabernacle Church, 1900 F M 2854, Conroe, Texas. Final resting place Golden Gate Cemetery, Conroe, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store