Thelma Holloway, 98, of Willis, Texas, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was born on February 22, 1921 in Batson, Texas to Walter and Eda Johnson. Thelma graduated from Sam Houston State University and spent her career as a teacher for Beaumont Independent School District. After retirement she moved to Willis, Texas where she was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Willis.

Thelma was preceded in death by her first husband A. M. Holloway; second husband Paul Holloway and her parents. She is survived by her nieces Pam Brejcha, Carolyn Huerkamp, Sharon Parsons, Kay Swann, and Debbie Hermanas; nephews Elvis Ferguson, Ronnie Wolfington, Bryan Johnson, Paul Andrew Holloway and numerous friends. Funeral services will be Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Willis with visitation to begin one hour prior. Interment will take place at 3:00 p.m. at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.