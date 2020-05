Or Copy this URL to Share

Thelma Lee Jackson-Tolleston 72, born Dec. 21, 1947 in Conroe, TX put in her change of address on April 30, 2020. Thelma will be truly missed by her family and friends. Visitation, Fri 12-5 @ Collins & Johnson. Graveside Services & Interment, Sat 12:00pm @ Golden Gate Cemetery, Conroe, TX. Pastor B J Plattenburg, eulogist.





