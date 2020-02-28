Theresa Jean Vetrone-Elder passed from this world on February 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother Dee Vetrone-Ratliff and sister-in-law Tammie Wood Vetrone. She is survived by her children Eric Dirker, Lindsay Donohoo, Robi Elder and their respective spouses; her granddaughter Tabitha Barker; father Floyd Vetrone; brother John Vetrone; sisters Tammy Chastain and Tracie Schoppe and their respective spouses; nephews TJ and Aaron Vetrone, Devin and Kienan Walton, Wyatt Schoppe; nieces Heather and Ashley Rodenbaugh and Jayden Shoppe; the fathers of her children Gary Dirker and Robert Elder; as well as many other family members and friends.

Theresa was born September 19, 1961 in Northridge, California. Growing up in Minnesota, Theresa became enthralled by nature's expansive beauty and developed many friendships that would last the rest of her life. Upon graduating high school Theresa proudly served her country in the United States Navy. After completing her service, she moved to Texas but never missed an opportunity to return north to revisit cherished memories and friendships.

She started a successful career as a massage therapist and instructor which led her to become a founding member and eventually president of The Woodlands Area Massage Therapy Association. To her core Theresa was a free spirit, inspiring love and joy in others. She actively promoted the ideas of a holistic lifestyle and personal spirituality. She adored spending time outdoors and instilled in her children the same love of nature. Theresa had a particular affinity for the lunar cycle and always reveled in the chance to go "moon tanning."

In accordance with her final wishes Theresa will be cremated and her ashes placed with a new tree to grow in her honor. The family would also like to express great appreciation for the staff of Memorial Hermann Hospital. The nurses' and doctors' compassion and dedication to service are both an inspiration and a comfort. The family is making plans for a celebration of Theresa's life, the details will be announced at a later date.