The first time his laughter

Unfurled its wings in the wind

We knew that the world

Would never be the same

-B. Andreas

With overwhelming sorrow, we announce that Thomas Laing, age 31 of Conroe, beloved son, brother, father, family member and friend, passed away suddenly on May 20, 2019 in Milton, FL.

Those who knew Tom, even a little, lost a true friend and comrade. He was the jokester, the fun, the light in the room... He loved his family, learning new things, hard work, fishing with his best friend & big brother, and above all, his children. His life was one that was always big and daring, and sadly he left us much the same.

Still, his light is too bright to be dimmed so easily. Tom will be missed each day by his Children, Carter, Maci and Shelby, Wife Monika, Mother Barbara, Brother Nicholas (Angie), Grandmother Betty, his Nephew Bryce, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many friends.

We trust, too, that Tom is now romping on a boat with his Pappy and holding tight his precious daughter Madilyn Grace.

Rest easy sweet boy. You are loved.