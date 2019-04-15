It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas F. Lane announces his passing on Monday, April 8, 2019, at the age of 69. Tom will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 39 years, Tara, and his children, Ryan (Kate) and Courtney (Danny) Grube. Tom will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren, Tyler, Madison, Kyle, Elliot, Lincoln, and Collins Grace, as well as his brother Joe. Tom was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Julia Lane as well as Sam and Ellie Meyer who loved him like a son after the passing of his parents.

Tom lived to help others first and put aside his own interests to provide for and serve his family. He retired in 2016, rediscovered his passion for golf, and was able to share this joy with his wife Tara. A Funeral Service in memory of Tom will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at the Walden Community Church, 12400 Walden Road, Montgomery. A reception will follow at the Walden Yacht Club. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Tom to the Walden Community Church.