Thomas "Tommy" Morris Snapp was born on July 25, 1973 in Conroe, Texas to Thomas E. Snapp and Lillie M. Allgood Snapp. Tommy went to be with the Lord on June 23, 2020.

Tommy spent his formative years in Willis, Texas, where he was involved in many activities in high school. He is known for his good taste in music and it played a big role in his life. Like the old soul that Tommy is, he loved old trucks, tractors, and agriculture. Tommy will be missed by many, especially his children, since he could always make things better in his special way.

Tommy is preceded in death by his father, Thomas E. Snapp and three infant siblings. He is survived by his mother, Lillie M. Snapp; children, Taylor Ann and Thomas Everitt; and loving fiancé, Julie A. Butler.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 beginning at 2:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas.

Another cowboy rides away, the legend of his soul lives on in his son.