Thomas P. Vaselakos, 67, was born in the suburbs of Chicago in 1951, and resided in the Houston area for the last 47 years. He was a member of St. James the Apostle Catholic Church in Spring, Benevolent & Protective Order of the Elks, and Knights of Columbus #6557. Thomas graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Sam Houston State University, using his education to become a devoted Special Education teacher in the Aldine Independent School District, where he was employed for 22 years at MacArthur High School. Thomas enjoyed spending time with his loving family and vacationing with his wonderful wife of 47 years, Theresa. Over the past 6 months he became known as "Cheeto Man" by the nurses on his floor at Memorial Hermann. This was due to his bag of Cheetos a day habit. Thomas is preceded in death by parents Peter Vaselakos and Dolly O'Brien and sister, Lillian. He is survived by his wife, Theresa, children: Gregory Vaselakos (Christi) and Valerie Pennison (Robert), grandchildren: Nathaniel, Cameron, and Matthew, siblings: Pat Vaselakos (Sharon), Lewis Gibson (Dotti), Athena Parker (John), and Jennifer Vaselakos.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas from 5:00pm to 7:00pm with a rosary beginning at 6:30pm. The funeral service will be at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church in Spring, Texas on Friday, May 3, 2019 beginning at 10:00am with the graveside service immediately following in the mausoleum of Garden Park Cemetery in Conroe, Texas. The family will have a reception after the graveside service at Cashner Funeral Home and all are welcome to join. To leave the family a written condolence please visit www.cashnerconroe.com