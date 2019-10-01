age 72, passed away on September 21, 2019 in Conroe, Texas, after a long illness. He was born on March 1, 1947 to Abram and Marie (Miley) Geib. Tim was an avid gardener who loved to create beautiful outdoor spaces. It is with those spaces that he has left a legacy that will last into the future. One of his greatest pleasures was putting on a July 4th firework display for friends and family. He spent his career years in Retail Management working for such companies as Pomeroy's, The Bon Ton, Federated Stores, Bon Marche and Mervyn's. He also at one time owned and operated a chain of children's stores out of Seattle, WA. Tim was preceded in death by his parents and step-son, Myles. He is survived by his wife, Robin Geib; his daughter, Michelle of Colorado; brother, Dennis Geib and wife Julie of Mechanicsburg, PA; nieces, Jen Hahn and husband Jim, Amy Sturgis and husband, Joel of Huntington, TN; great nieces and nephews, Max, Alicia, Molly and Sam; as well as many other close relatives and loved ones that will miss him dearly. There will be a memorial gathering to celebrate Tim's life at 5:00 PM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the Reserve of the Thousand Trails Resort, 11720 Thousand Trl, Willis, Texas 77318. There will also be a service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in the Bethany United Church of Christ, 140 E. Main Street, Ephrata, PA 17522 where he attended with his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim's name to the for Prostate Cancer Research. Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com