Timothy David Woods died peacefully and surrounded by his wife and children on Friday, May 3rd in The Woodlands, TX at the age of 75.

Tim is survived by his wife Marian Gayle Woods of 52 years; children, Jennifer & Clinton Heard of Dickinson, TX, Michael & Tami Woods of San Marcos, TX, Laura & Christopher McQuinn of Round Rock, TX; grandchildren, Caitlyn Heard, Jacob McQuinn, Justin Heard, Ella McQuinn, Molly McQuinn, Harper Woods, Hudson Woods, and Hadyn Woods, siblings, Edward & Ann Woods of Helotes, TX, Nancy Woods of Des Moines, IA, brothers in law, John C. Bangert & John Jones, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Timothy & Dorothy Woods of Little Rock, AR.

Tim was born on January 2nd, 1944 in Memphis, TN. He graduated from University of Arkansas Little Rock with a degree in Accounting. He married his college sweetheart Marian Gayle Woods in 1966. He started his career in accounting at the Reynolds Aluminum Hurricane Creek Plant in Bryant, AR. Tim & Gayle built their first home together in the countryside of Bryant. After moving to Jamaica and then Richmond, VA, the Woods family finally landed in Corpus Christi, TX where Tim was the plant controller at the Reynolds Aluminum plant for the remainder of his career.

Tim and Gayle have always loved the outdoors and, together, pursued a vocation of gardening and life-long learning as Montgomery County Master Gardeners. Tim was an Eagle Scout and served six years in the United States Army Reserve. He has passed on a passion for cooking, music, and creativity to his children, grandchildren, and all whom he crossed paths with. More importantly, he passed on his faith to his family. Tim was an active member of the Episcopal and Methodist churches throughout his life. Tim was the president of Metro Ministries in Corpus Christi, He was a charter member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church,CC where he served as Senior & Junior Warden, small group organizer and building chair, and was an active choir member at all churches he attended. He was a faithful servant of the food pantry at Montgomery United Methodist Church and enjoying participating in the life and worship of his newest community at The Church at Woodforest.

A service for memorial and celebration of Tim's life is scheduled for Friday, May 10th at 11am at Montgomery United Methodist Church, 22548 Hwy 105 West Montgomery, TX 77356. A brief reception will follow. You may leave written memorials at www.shmfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Tim's honor to : Dr. Mya Schiess for Regenerative Parkinson's Disease Research at the University of Texas McGovern Medical School, Neurology, 6431 Fannin St. MSB7.108 Houston, TX 77030. The family would like to thank Memorial Hermann Hospital of The Woodlands, The Church at Woodforest, MUMC, and all our friends and family for their efforts and support during this difficult time.