Timothy McWashington Jr.
1941 - 2020
Timothy McWashington,Jr 78 born August 19,1941 in Montgomery,TX passed away on August 4, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation, Friday 3-7 @ Mt Sinal Baptist Church,611 Community Dr., Montgomery,TX. Graveside services will be held @ 11:00am @ Haynes Chapel Cemetery off of Madeley Ranch Rd, Montgomery,TX. Rev Gerald McWashington,eulogist. The family is asking that you please wear your mask for visitation and services.

Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Collins & Johnson Funeral Home
612 Avenue E
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 756-2311
