I have served under Mayor Powell for the last 4 fours and I can honestly say he was always fair and kind to everyone. His compassion and love for the City of Conroe is unparalleled. It was shown in his voice when he spoke of the City at the council meetings but also in the direction and vision he had for the City. He not only loved the City and the residents but he always took care of his employees providing the resources need to preform our duties. It has been my honor and a blessing working for him. He will be truly missed.

Thomas Woolley

Coworker