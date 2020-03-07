On March 1, 2020, Captain Thomas Murray Kyger, age 79, passed away and took his last flight-headed west. He is survived by his Daughters: Elizabeth Kauffman and her husband Dan Kauffman of Greenville, NC. Catherine Cerio, her husband Jeffrey Cerio and grandchildren Clara and George Cerio of Wellesley, MA and his sister Mrs. Martha Guyton of Houston. His two beloved hunting dogs Mr. Bingo and Senor Patron. As well, a large group of family and friends who loved him deeply.

He was preceded in death by his father Murray Kyger and mother Bernice Kyger. And his Widow Luz Santiago Kyger.

Tom grew up in Ft. Worth Texas where he still has many childhood friends. He attended Culver Military Academy in Culver, Indiana 1954-59. He was in The Battery (artillery). Tom was coxswain of the varsity crew 8-Man shell, wrestled & boxed. He was Regimental boxing champion in 1958 & 1959. He also ran cross country & track. Academically he was a regular on the Dean's List. Tom enlisted in the Marines, following Parris Island boot camp, He qualified as an aviation mechanic & served in the Marine Reserves with aviation units at Naval Air Station Dallas. He graduated from Texas Christian University in 1965. After which he began flying & teaching flying. Tom then moved up to commercial aviation where he flew the big birds with Braniff International Airlines for 23 years. After Braniff, Tom moved to Australia where he flew for Australian Airlines and Quantas, retiring from commercial flying at age 65. He then returned to the US where he flew Gulf Streams & Lear Jets in the private sector. He held dual citizenship in America and Australia, but was always proud to be a Texan. Tom enjoyed traveling the world, martial arts, snow skiing, scuba diving, fishing, hunting, dancing, hiking, classical music, reading & flying. He had a love of music and the fine arts including the ballet, theater and museums.

Everyone who met him remember his manners, kindness and a love for a great story... he had many! And his family are celebrating his life so extremely well lived.

When the end approached Tom donated his remains to University of Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas. In leu of flowers Tom wished donations be made to Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary located at 2757 St. Beulah Chapel Rd, Montgomery, TX 77316. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 25th from 6:00- 10:00 PM at the Armadillo Palace in Houston. We hope all his friends and family will be able to come.