Tommy Eugene Fisher, 58, resided in Richardson, TX. He was born in Parker County, TX on September 8, 1960. He began working at Gibson in Conroe, TX in 1974 where he met his beautiful wife, Darlene Johnson Fisher. On July 7, 1979 he married her, was blessed with two boys, and over 40 years of marriage. On August 19, 1979 he began an adventurous career in telecommunications. In his most recent position he served as Director of Enterprise Professional Services with Ribbon Communications. He proved to be a motivating, compassionate, and sensitive leader. This is reinforced by the many testimonies of employees who respected and loved him not only as a leader but as a friend. Tommy was always there to lend a hand no matter your need. He loved to go to his ranch where he would find peace and solitude on a tractor, fixing things (he was an excellent "fixer"), and enjoyed his family.

Tommy was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lee Earl and Oletha Fisher of Weatherford, TX; maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Pearl Kammer of Weatherford, TX; his brother Jimmy Fisher of Conroe, TX; his sister in law, Peggy Johnson of Willis, TX; and his father in law, Roy Ballard of Selmer, TN.

He is survived by his wife Wanda Darlene Fisher of Richardson, TX; his son Gregory Fisher and his wife Rachel Fisher, of Richardson, TX; his son Brandon Fisher and his wife Tammy, of Sulphur Springs, TX; his grandchildren Jakob Deuson, Hunter Deuson, and Sophie Deuson, all of Sulphur Springs, TX; his parents Bobbie and Edith Fisher, of Trinity, TX; his sister Tinna Gurule and her husband Mark Gurule of Porter, TX; Terry Fisher of Conroe, TX; Jerry Fisher of Wichita Falls, TX; Mother in law Syble Ballard of Sulphur Springs, TX; sister in law, Renee Dodd and her husband Glenn Dodd of Sulphur Springs, TX; brother in law Danny Johnson and his wife Cathy Johnson of Grangerland, TX; brother in law James "Beaux" Ballard and his wife, Kathleen Ballard of Bogalusa, LA. Nieces and nephews as follows; Bethany Martin, Candace fisher, Colin Fisher, Stephian Ballard, Kyle Ballard, Kayleen Ballard, Cherie Hibbard, Eric Johnson, Deana Stowe, Dylan Johnson, Justin Bradley, Garrett Bradley, and Conner Bradley. He has a host of friends!

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the many expressions of love, concern, and kindness shown to them during this time. God Bless You.

Hugs and Love,

The Fisher Family

Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 am at Cashner Funeral Home with visitation to be held the hour prior. Burial will follow in the Garden Park Cemetery. To leave an online condolence please visit www.cashnerconroe.com