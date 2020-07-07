1/1
Tracy L. Staton
1950 - 2020
Tracy Lynn (Page) Staton was born September 9, 1950, and passed peacefully from this life on July 4, 2020, at her home in Groesbeck, Texas. Tracy was the fifth generation born in Montgomery County and grew up in Cut and Shoot, Texas. She graduated from Conroe High School in 1969 and married her high school sweetheart, Donald Staton, on May 5, 1972. She was the first baby born in the newly-organized First Baptist Church of Groceville. She grew up in the church and gave her life to Christ as a teenager. She was a member of the church until moving to Mexia and Groesbeck when Donald's job transferred him to that area. Tracy was employed by Central Freight Lines in Customer Service, retiring after thirty-one years with the company. She loved life. She loved camping and as a child went on many camping trips with her parents. She and Donald enjoyed RVing during their retirement years. The place they liked to go the most was to South Padre Island where Tracy loved walking on the beach, kayaking, and fishing for Red fish. She also loved Scuba diving in Cozumel, riding ATVs in the Colorado mountains, motor cycle rides with Donald, and riding mules with her younger brother. But most of all Tracy love spending time with her 3 precious grandsons, Lewis, Christopher, and Lane.

Tracy is preceded in death by her father Duke D. Page. Those who loved and will miss Tracy are her husband of 48 years, Donald E. Staton; son, Donald E. Staton Jr. (wife Sabrina); grandsons Lewis Taylor, Christopher and Lane Staton. Her mother Frankie Dean Page; brothers, Blaine Page (wife Becky), and Randall Page (wife Melody); sister in law, Joan Carr (husband David); brothers in law, Bythel Staton (wife Elaine), John Staton (wife Inez), and Robert Staton (wife Debra). There are also numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends who will miss her.

There will be a graveside service at New Bethlehem Cemetery in Cut and Shoot (Conroe) Texas at 11 AM, on Monday July 13, 2020.

Tracy has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the: Limestone Cancer Support Group. 100% of the donations are given to help Cancer patients and their families. They helped Tracy and Donald with their travel expenses for treatments.

Your donation may be mailed to:

Limestone Cancer Support Group

P.O. Box 107 Mexia, Texas 76667

Or you can use Pay Pal Account

Limestone Cancer Support Group

LCSG254@yahoo.com

An online guest book is available at www.corleyporterfuneralhome.com and by selecting the Tracy Lynn Staton obituary.



Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jul. 7 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Bethlehem Cemetery
