Travis Lavone Washburn, age 80, went home to our Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, surrounded by his family at home. He was born on June 23, 1939 in Nacogdoches, TX, to Travis "Bud" and Cora Odell Redden Washburn. He was a 1957 graduate of Baytown Lee High School and a 1961 graduate of Stephen F. Austin University where he met the love of his life, Delores Snow. They married on March 1, 1962 before he reported to bootcamp in Fort Chaffee, AR. Travis worked many different jobs supporting his family over the years, but he spent most of his career as a credit analyst in the oil industry in the Houston area.

Travis' (Pops) faith in Christ was the cornerstone to his life and he served as a long time Deacon at First Baptist Church of Conroe. He was a devoted husband, loving father and a committed friend to many. He was always present in a time of need with a lending hand, a soft smile, a good 'dad' joke, or a bit of "Pops Logic." Travis enjoyed spending time with family, watching his grandchildren participate in their many activities, and he loved to play dominoes and Skip Al.

Travis is survived by his wife of 58 years, Delores, five children, Robin (Bubba) Stokely, Patrick (Karon) Washburn, Jason (Heather) Washburn, Derek (Erin) Washburn and Megan (Will) Metcalf, 12 grandchildren, Chad Stokely, Chase Stokely, Taylor Washburn, Brett (Cori) Washburn, Gentry Washburn, Lindsey Washburn, Travis Washburn, Ashley Washburn, William Washburn, Davis Washburn, Amelia Metcalf and Elizabeth Metcalf, 4 great grandchildren, Parker Stokely, Colton Stokely, Aubrie Stokely and Tripp Washburn. He is also survived by his sister Gwen Collier of San Antonio and brother-in-law, Rudy (Peggy) Snow of Carthage, and numerous other nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Glen and Lorene Gentry.

Visitation will be Friday, June 19, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at The Metcalf Funeral Home, 1801 E. White Oak Terrace in Conroe, TX. The funeral service will be on Saturday, June 20 at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church of Conroe, TX at 600 N. Main St. with Dr. Jeff Berger officiating. Interment to follow at Conroe Memorial Park. The church service will live streamed at www.fbcconroe.org/live-stream .

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to First Baptist Church of Conroe's Building Fund or Young Life of North Montgomery County Camp Scholarship Fund (11401 Prince Henry Ct.; Montgomery, TX 77316 or www.giving.younglife.org/northcounty).

The Washburn family would like to also give a special thanks to Travis' nurses and doctors at CHI St. Luke's and Dr. Shane Simpson, Sarah Beavers, Terrie Woodard, and Marty Ballesteros from Traditions Health.