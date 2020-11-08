1/
Troy Dale Cude
1972 - 2020
Troy Dale Cude, age 47, of Alverado Texas passed away on October 16, 2020. He was born December 5, 1972 to Dale Cude and the late Sylvia Thomas in Conroe Texas. He is also proceeded in death by his brother Kirk Cude.

Troy was an adventurer. He loved being by any body of water and would drop a fishing line in every chance he got. He most enjoyed walking the banks of the San Marcas river in search of arrow heads. He will be remembered for his candor talk and love of music.

Troy is survived by his wife, Jennifer and sons Bryce and Kyle of Venus,TX; his three sisters: Natalie Reynolds, husband Kalab Quick and four children of Vancouver, WA; Tiffaney Wilson, husband DJ and four children of Houston, TX; Kara Cude and two children of Houston,TX; many cousins who he visited often; and several friends who become family.

The family is having a gathering to celebrate Troys life November 21, 2020 at 12pm. They will first meet at Cude Cemetery then go to Lake Conroe to scatter Troys ashes. Afterwards they will gather for lunch and share stories of Troys life.

Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
