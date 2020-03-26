In loving memory of Truett Victor White of Conroe, Texas, who passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 at the age of ninety-three. Mr. White was born on November 2, 1926 in Granite, Oklahoma to Arnim and Florence White.

Truett proudly served his country in the Army during War War II. Following military service, he answered God's call to the ministry, completing his education at Wayland Baptist College, and then pastoring in many small towns across Texas for over thirty years. He both met and married the love of his life, Glenna Ree Edwards in Lubbock, Texas. In November of 2019 they celebrated 71 happy years together.

Truett is survived by his loving family: wife, Glenna Ree; son, Donald R. White of Dallas; daughter and son-in-law, Marilyn and Chuck Armstrong of Conroe; five precious grandchildren, many beloved great-grandchildren, a few great-grandchildren, and other extended relatives and dear friends also survive.

A small, private Celebration of Life service for Truett will be held in The Chapel at Conroe Funeral Directors at a later date.