10-9-1930 to 6-22-2020

TW Bond was born in Mississippi on October 9, 1930, from the union of Turner Wilson and Rosalee Bond. He grew up on the Bond Dairy alongside his three younger brothers, sister, and four cousins. TW is preceded in death by his sister and her husband, Tempie and Wesley Williams, and his youngest brother Bob Bond. He is survived by his wife Glenda Bond, his daughter Dawn Bond, and his four sons listed in order of age (not favorite) Todd William, Michael Trace, Eric Tayce "Tay", and Tory Benjamin. TW is also survived by brothers John Bond and Joe Bond.

Being the oldest son on a dairy and plowing behind mules, Kate, Red, and Dummy, encouraged him to join the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and fortunately stayed stateside, being honorably discharged as a SSgt. on December 13, 1954. Leaving the Air Force, TW moved to Austin, Texas and entered The University of Texas where he earned a BBA in 1958.

TW owned several businesses in Austin and was also in sales. He became a private pilot, bought an airplane, took down a fence upon landing and had his pilot's license revoked by his wife. He moved the family to Westlake Hills where he continued his business ventures and raised his children with his loving wife, eventually sending all four sons to the United States Marine Corps because they were too soft to work on a dairy. He was as close to perfect as a father can be. He was a man of few words and listened well. When he spoke at the dinner table everyone at the table would immediately yield the floor to hear his words. If TW offered an opinion it would be well reasoned and resolute. He had high expectations of his family and led from the front. He taught his children about God, Country, and family. He never raised his voice to his wife or to his children. He did on rare occasion spank his children properly with a belt, and at times made you wait several days from the offending incident (oblique displaced femur of youngest son and leaving him on the couch) before administering the sentence.

He was mentally positive and stoic in nature. He never complained about anything to his children, ever. He will be missed by all but his example will continue. His children want nothing more than to be like their Dad in temperament and faith. TW spent Father's Day with his four son's and his wife at their home in Conroe, Texas. Son Todd was able to express his regrets for hooking Dad in the lip while casting a treble hook with liver on it while catfishing, Trace for wrecking two cars simultaneously in the driveway, Tayce for totaling the family's best vehicle and blaming bad tires, the curve, rain, bad wipers, and the offending tree, and Tory for coming into this world so late in life. TW "Dad" left the bounds of Earth peacefully, shortly before sunrise the following morning. Job well done.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, private funeral services will be held for immediate family and 1st cousins at Terry's Creek Baptist Church in Magnolia, Mississippi. Visitation Monday, June 29, 2020 at 9 AM, funeral 10 AM, internment to follow. Reception immediately follows at the Bond Dairy. If you don't know where the Bond Dairy is, that's because you're not immediate family or 1st cousin.