Faye was born in Richmond Texas October 16, 1927 and passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 in Conroe Texas.

Faye is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Edwin Tyler Sr. and Hattie Lee Dodd Tyler, her brother Arthur Edwin Tyler, Jr. sister Joan Lee Tyler Fulton and granddaughter

Brandi Gordon Swilling.

Faye is survived by her children, Billy (Jake) McBride, Linda McBride Oliver, Steve (Bobbie) McBride and Debbie (Karen) Cross. Grandchildren, Jason (Kristi) McBride and

Stephanie McBride. Great Grandchildren, Hugh Swilling, Nicole Masek, Kevin and

Kristen Drake, Dylan, Camryn and Gavin McBride and Great Great Granddaughter

Harper Shay McBride.

Faye was a longtime resident of Conroe. She worked at Conroe National Bank in the late 60's and during the 70's. She worked for Mitchell Energy in the Woodlands for several years before retiring.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Friday, May 10, 2019 between 4pm and 6pm at Metcalf Funeral Directors.