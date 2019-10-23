Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veda Lipscomb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Veda Muriel Franklin Lipscomb, age 85, said goodbye to this world as she entered her eternal home with Jesus on Monday, the 21st day of October, 2019 in New Waverly, Texas. She was born on the 1st day of December, 1933, in Anderson County, to Garland Franklin and Maudie Lee Chaffin Franklin. Muriel was a person who excelled at anything that she set her heart to doing. This showed in high school on the basketball court and then throughout her life while raising her family. She married Johnny Lipscomb after graduating from Slocum High School, and their marriage was blessed with four daughters and a son. Muriel was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her feel important and loved. She was a devoted Christian, and there was never any doubt that she loved the Lord, her family, and her friends with all her heart. She was a member of Victory Missionary Baptist Church in New Caney, Texas. She taught her family that God and family comes first. She loved sewing, working in her garden, canning vegetables and fruits, and tending to her roses. She also loved Gospel music. Muriel is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Johnny Lipscomb; and brothers, James Frank Franklin, William Coleman Franklin, and Garland Wayne Franklin, Sr. Muriel is survived by her loving children, Cheryl Woods of Conroe, Diane McVey and husband Michael of Conroe, Johnny Lipscomb III and wife Mira of Conroe, Paula O'Brien and husband Bobby of Conroe, Tonya Bartee and husband Gene of New Waverly; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral services for Veda Muriel Lipscomb will be conducted at 2 o'clock in the afternoon, on Saturday, the 26th day of October, 2019, in the Rhone Memorial Chapel with Bro David Franklin and Gene Bartee officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Percilla. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family which will be held one hour prior to the service. Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Jeremy McVey, Jayson Lipscomb, Chase Lipscomb, Lance Lipscomb, Garrett Lipscomb, Truett O'Brien, Hayden O'Brien, and Neil Franklin. Kooper Bartee is honored to serve as an honorary pallbearer. Funeral services for Veda Muriel Franklin Lipscomb are in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. To leave online condolences, visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.

