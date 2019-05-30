Maudine Humphries, 94 years of age, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at The Royal Palms Senior Living in Conroe, Texas, just 4 days shy of her 95th birthday.

Maudine was born June 1, 1924 in Franklin, Texas to Edward Freeman & Sally Pinson. She was one of 7 children all preceded her in death. Maudine graduated from Franklin High School in Robertson County in 1942 then worked at St. Joseph Hospital, Bryan, Texas while in nurses training.

Later Maudine worked at Memorial Furniture in Houston, Texasduring the 60s where she found her passion for interior decorating. In 1973 Maudine married her late loving husband, Jack Humphries & became a grandmother for the first time. She continued her love of design & fine furnishings at The Brownstone Gallery, Houston, Texas. Maudine was most happy hosting her growing family get-togethers & being with her many friends. She also loved to bake, sew, paint & in later years travel.

She is survived by son Charles Collette & daughter Veda Haase, son-in-law Richard, 4 grandchildren; Ami Bradley, husband Ford, Kent Schrock, wife Kim, Rachel Rankin, husband Todd, Jonathan Schrock, wife Rachel & 7 great grandchildren; Beau & Elle Bradley, Brylin & Audriana Schrock, Nash, London & Lexington Rankin (& baby James Schrock due in August). She is deeply loved by numerous nieces & life-long friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday June 1, 2019 6:00p.m. Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home Chapel, 18000 I 45 South, The Woodlands, Texas 77384. Reception following.

In lieu of flowers a donation in her name can be made to

Vera Care Hospice 25211 Grogans Mill Rd. Ste. 330, The Woodlands, TX 77380 or

The Royal Palms Senior Living 209 Bybee Dr, Conroe, TX 77301