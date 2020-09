Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs Velma Lee Brown- Nickerson 94, born in Montgomery,TX July 19,1926 boarded that morning train on August 30,2020. Mrs Velma left behind a great legacy and will be truly missed. Visitation, Friday 1-6 @ Collins & Johnson Chapel. Graveside services will be held @ Willis Resthaven Cemetery on Saturday @ 11:00am. Pastor A R Shelton,eulogist.



