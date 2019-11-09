12/3/1931 - 11/5/2019

Our precious mother and grandmother, Velma Parker of Conroe, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on November 5, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held Monday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Metcalf Funeral Chapel with Pastor Harold Morton of Living Word World Outreach Church officiating. There will be a visitation on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas. Private family interment will occur at Dry Creek Cemetery, Conroe, Texas.

Velma was born in Georgetown, Texas on December 8, 1931. She was one of eight children born to Floyd Lee and Pauline Montgomery Williams. She was married to Arthur Lee Parker on March 27, 1947. They were married 47 years.

Velma is survived by her brothers, Don Lee, Doug Lee and his wife, Mary Lou, and sister, Barbara Lee. She is also survived by her 5 sons, Douglas Ray Parker and wife, Mary Ann, James David Parker, Billy Bob Parker and wife, Linda, William Glenn Parker and wife, Vicky, and Michael Wayne Parker and wife, Melinda, as well as 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Velma is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, her parents, her daughter-in-law, Portia Parker and 2 grandchildren.

Velma worked as a nurse's aide at Montgomery County Hospital and as a medical assistant to Dr. Wayne McAfee in Conroe for several years. She enjoyed painting, doing extensive Bible study, and spending time with family and friends. She was also very instrumental in an extensive amount of missionary travels, preaching and teaching throughout Mexico, Haiti, and Honduras and the United States. She was also instrumental in the financing of building schools and churches throughout Central America and Mexico, and providing food and clothing as well. She will surely be missed by many.