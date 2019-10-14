Verna Louise Ingle, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019. A devoted Christian, Verna served St. Joseph's Catholic Church of New Waverly for many years. Verna loved to volunteer her time toward helping people across many organizations, including Conroe Regional Hospital where she proudly served for several years with her fellow "Senior Friends" on staff. With tremendous love and kindness, Verna was a doting daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elmer Ingle Jr.; her parents, Katie and Sylvester Bellnoski; her brother, Cleon Bellnoski; and her sister, Josephine Hyman. She is survived by her son, Donald "Cliff" McPherson; granddaughters, Mallory Hawley and Roxanne Stephenson; great-grandchildren Aiden Stephenson, Aria Stephenson, Julie Hawley, and Aubree Hawley; nephew, Raymond Bellnoski; niece, Lynn Kay Bergherr; sister, Mary-Ann Greer; and her grand-dog, "Jack", among many more friends and family. Funeral services will be held at 3pm, Thursday, October 17th at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, 10129 FM 1097 W., Willis. Burial will be immediately following service at Shephard Hill Cemetery in Willis. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 16th, 6pm to 8pm at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 7:30pm. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.