Funeral Service for longtime resident of Conroe, Vetra Joyce Arrazate, 82, of Conroe, Texas will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at Mims Baptist Church in Conroe with the Rev. Jerry Chaddick officiating. Interment will follow at Conroe Memorial Park cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Mims Baptist Church from 5:00 pm until 7:30 pm. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday, beginning at 9:00 am.

Mrs. Arrazate was born on July 10, 1936 in Harrison county, Coldspring, Texas. She passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019 in Conroe, Texas surrounded by her family. She met and married her love, Eliud on May 18, 1979 and they lived a life full of grace and love. Vetra and Eliud were faithful members of First Baptist Church of Conroe for many years and more recently, Mims Baptist Church. She and her husband enjoyed socializing whether it was with family members or friends. Vetra loved watching old westerns and in their early years, she and Eliud enjoyed playing golf with friends.

Vetra worked as a registered nurse at Houston Medical Center for several years before moving on to sell real estate. She enjoyed the outdoors and nature, especially when she was admiring the beautiful flowers of spring and the hummingbirds, but her true devotion was to all the trees our Lord has made. Vetra was a loving, dear woman who chose to love life and live it to the fullest. Her sweet smile and caring nature will dearly be missed.

Vetra was preceded in death by her parents, James Robert McQueen and Nora Lee (Cummings) McQueen; sister, Nellie Reeder; son, Russell Ward and grandson, Clifford Raines. She is survived by her loving family: husband, Eliud Arrazate; sons, Doug Ward and wife, Christi of Houston, Kenny Ward and wife, Robbie of Willis, Frank Arrazate and wife, Deborah of Conroe and Nathan Arrazate and wife, Jenifer of Conroe; daughters, Rebekah Arrazate of Tyler and Elizabeth Randolph and husband, Jonathan of Kingwood; sister, Lala "Bay" Messerly of Houston; daughter-in-law, Joanie Ward of Houston; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren She is also survived by many other dear relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to: Mims Baptist Church. www.Mimsbaptist.org