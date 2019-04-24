Vicky Lynn Van Lake, age 67 of Huntsville, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born to the late Eli and Eleanor Isabel (Haberle) Hautajarvi on May 8, 1951, in Duluth, Minnesota.

A loving mother and homemaker, Vicky was a remarkable cook and baker and always enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She was especially known for her "mondo-chip" cookies that she made frequently for all groups of people. Vicky worked for and retired in 2017, as a prison guard for the Texas Department of Corrections in Huntsville, Texas. In her spare time, one of her greatest pastimes was writing and dreaming up escapades of adventures for all her growing number of extraordinary but everyday characters. She published her first novel in 2017 and was studiously working on a sequel under her pen name, Hanna Lynn Grace.

Vicky is survived by two daughters: Heather Lynn Bayliss and her husband Sean of Center Point and Amber Anne Gilman and her husband Donald of Kingwood, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings: Eli Charles Huatajarvi, Michael Lee Hautajarvi, Barbra Jean Cook, Doreese Doreen Glassel, Lori Ann Hautajarvi, and Alta Lee Schmidt.

Vicky was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10 o'clock a.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors in Conroe, Texas.