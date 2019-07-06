Victor "Tricky" Lynn Dickson, 76, of Conroe passed away on July 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born on February 3, 1943 in Houston, Texas to the late Herbert Smith and Eva Odelle (Pack) Dickson and reared by the late Floyd D. and Eva Pack McMahon. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 am in the McNutt Funeral Home Chapel with Alex Perez officiating. Interment will follow in the Houston National Cemetery. Family will accept friends and loved ones from 10:00 Tuesday morning until service time.

Victor was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy before serving as a Postal Carrier in the U.S. Postal Service. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved a good old western movie. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Those left to cherish Victor's memory are his loving wife of nearly 30 years, Aurora Dickson; six children: Brandi Dickson, Damon and wife Jane Dickson, Camron Dickson, Aaron Dickson, Alexis Dickson, and Sean Padilla; 5 grandchildren; as well as other family and countless friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather.

Those serving as pallbearers include Damon Dickson, Conor Dickson, Camron Dickson, Hunter Dickson, Aaron Dickson, and Sean Padilla.