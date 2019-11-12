Victor Allen Voebel, Jr., 71, passed away on October 30, 2019 at a private care facility in Spring, Texas. He was born on January 9, 1948 in Houston, Texas to Victor Allen and Letitia McLaurin Voebel.

Victor grew up in Houston, TX where he attended Hunter's Creek Elementary School and Memorial High School in Houston, TX, Class of 1966. After High School, he attended college at Southwest Texas State University at San Marcus, TX where he received his bachelor's degree in business administration in 1990. Following this, he became a sales representative in the medical sales industry for several years until he retired as an investor. Victor was a member of Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts as a young man. He became an avid snow skier, scuba diver and saltwater fisherman in his adult life.

Victor is survived by two cousins, Shirley Nelson of San Antonio, TX and Mary Louise Harman of Elk, WA., longtime friends, Ranny and Ellie Fullinwider of Hockley, TX, Gus A. and Judy B. Stevens of Spring, TX, and his many neighbors in the Sweetwater subdivision. Victor is preceded in death by his parents, Victor A. and Letitia M. Voebel, and his aunt Gertrude Dahse.