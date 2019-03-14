Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia C. "Carlson" Carlson. View Sign

Virginia(Ginny) Hubble Carlson passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on March 10, 2019. Ginny was born October 21,1920, in Chicago,Illinois,to Calvin and Josie Hubble. When she was five years old, her family moved to Webster, Texas where she graduated from Webster High School as Salutatorian in 1937. Ginny attended Sam Houston State University and later worked as a Secretary at Dow Chemical in Freeport, Texas where she met the love her life, Einar (Swede) Carlson, and they married in May 1942. During their 72 years of marriage, they lived in Cuba, New Jersey, New York, Australia, Connecticut, Louisiana, and Texas. Ginny was a loving mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and dear friend to many. Her grandchildren called her cyber-granny because even at 98 she enjoyed using her iPad to watch Netflix, posted on Facebook, and Instagram. She was a lifelong active Episcopalian where she participated in several ministries including Daughters of the King and the Vestry. She was also trained as a Stephen's Ministry counselor, and she was a mentor to many. One of her most fulfilling accomplishments while on the Vestry of Christ Episcopal Church in Covington, Louisiana was helping in the development and building of Christwood Senior Living facility. She served as Secretary on its Board of Directors. She was active in PEO serving as president and founding member of chapters in Covington, Louisiana as well as The Woodlands, Texas. Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Josie Hubble, her brother James Hubble, and husband Einar Carlson. Her survivors include her three children, Kenneth Theodore Carlson (wife Deborah Muse Carlson), Kathryn (Kitty) Larkworthy (husband Lloyd (Larky) Larkworthy, and James (Jim) Calvin Carlson (wife Suzanne Nelson Carlson). Her surviving grandchildren are Adam Bell Carlson (wife Shannon McDonald Carlson), Lyle Larkworthy (wife Sharon Connelly Larkworthy), Jenny Larkworthy Buckley (husband Blake Buckley), Carrie Larkworthy Simpson (husband Matt Simpson), Stephen Carlson, Hannah Carlson and Peter Carlson (wife Sarah Smith Carlson). Her surviving great grandchildren are Andrew and Meredith Larkworthy, Kayla, Zachary, Bingham, and Sawyer Buckley, and Cooper Carlson. The family would like to thank the loving caregivers who took care of Ginny including Mary Nykapee, Diane Jackson, Giulia Butcher, the staff of Avanti Senior Living, and Rose of Texas Hospice. Ginny's memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, The Woodlands, Texas on April 6, 2019 at 3:30. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, The Woodlands, or to PEO International.

Published on yourconroenews.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Courier of Montgomery County Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close