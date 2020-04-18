Virginia Kerr Spann Holmes, loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister passed into the arms of our Lord on April 17, 2020 at the age of 86 in Conroe, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, John Perry Holmes, grandson, Kasey Christoper Davis, brothers, Delma Henri Spann and Harold Oswald Spann, and sisters, Dorothy Beatrice Spann Jones, Anna Pearl Spann Segelquist, and Barbara Jean Spann Driver. Virginia was the daughter of James Calvin Spann and Annie Beatrice Dickey Spann, both deceased.

A Southern Baptist, and longtime member of West Conroe Baptist Church, she exemplified the kindness, compassion and helpfulness of her faith and was never afraid to offer (and provide) help to others. After growing up in Grapeland, Texas, Virginia attended Sam Houston State University and pursued a degree in elementary education. She started her teaching career in Conroe, where she met and married her husband, John, after a three-week whirlwind courtship. She taught elementary school prior to having her children and then focused on raising her three children and helping her husband in his many business and civic interests in Conroe and Montgomery County, especially at the Medical Center Hospital Gift Shop where she volunteered and helped with purchasing merchandise and management of the giftshop. Virginia's love of art is evident and well represented in the many paintings proudly displayed by her family and friends. The ability to enjoy these beautiful paintings will remind us of her beauty and love forever. In addition to painting, she also loved gardening and was gifted at arranging flowers. She enjoyed fishing and was a great cook, particularly of quail, John's favorite meal.

Virginia leaves behind her three children, daughter Cindy Holmes Sellars and husband Tommy, daughter, Jenny Holmes Cantrell and husband, Tim, and son, Kelly Ray Holmes, and significant other, Summer Day; her grandchildren, John Sellars and wife Katie, Ginger Sellars Kaasjager and husband Dustin, Shane Holmes, Ryan Cantrell and wife Jess, Chase Cantrell, Hunter Davis, and Chase Holmes; as well as, brothers Jimmie Derr Spann and John Edgar Spann, and sister, Kathy Carol Spann Miller. She is also survived by her nine great grandchildren, Caleb Holmes, Carter, Cindy and Carli Sue Kaasjager, Harper, Hadley and Hudson Sellars, Andy Cantrell and Collins Cantrell, and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, we would prefer donations to go to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.