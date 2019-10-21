Virginia "Ginny" Lee Johnson of Conroe, passed away on Sunday, October 20 th , 2019 at the age of 73.

Ginny was born in Conroe, TX on Monday, December 31 st , 1945 of Amos Lee Hawkins and Ozella A. Hawkins. She graduated from Conroe High School in 1964. She spent her early years as a bookkeeper in Houston and had her own bookkeeping service for various companies in Conroe. She was the VP at Questco Inc., an HR outsourcing company in Conroe, TX for 30 plus years. She loved traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Most of that time was spent at wineries with love and constant laughter. She was full of life and always had a smile on her face. Her door was open at all times of the day because she was usually up at all times of the night reading the newest "best time seller" on her Kindle. Every holiday her house had to be decorated to the nines and full of joy. She was selfless and never wanted anyone to fuss or worry over her. She was strong, intelligent and beautiful, inside and out and welcomed everyone with open arms.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Ozzie Hawkins, her brother, William Kimmons Hawkins and her son, Terry Ray Reeves. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Billy Ray Johnson, her son, Jeffery Ray Johnson and wife, Kimberly, of Willis, TX, son, Robin Johnson and wife, Regenia, of Carlos, TX, daughter, Janet Clark and husband, George, and daughter, Judy Hales and husband, Wayne, all of Conroe, TX, and 10 grandchildren: Chris, Leah, and Ashley Reeves, Cambre Johnson, Ross and Raelyn Johnson, Eric McClanahan, and Misty, Bryant, and Grant Hales and 4 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the .

Visitation will be held at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, Texas on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Funeral service for Virginia "Ginny" Lee Johnson will be held at the Cashner Colonial Chapel on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 3:00pm with interment following at Garden Park Cemetery.

