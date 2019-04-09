Virginia L. Wagner was born December 6, 1931 in Willis, TX and passed away April 7, 2019 in Houston, TX. Virginia was preceded in death by her beloved husband Adam Wagner, her mother Alice Viniarski and a great grandson Isaac Muskiet. She is survived by her daughter Gale Muskiet, her grandsons; Matthew Muskiet and wife Brittney, Steven Muskiet and wife Krystle, great grandchildren; Blake, Maverick and Joy Muskiet, and Peightyn Sawyer, brother-in-law Anton Wagner and wife Verna, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation with family and friends will be Friday, April 12 th from 10-11AM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. The Funeral Service will be at 11AM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home with burial following the service at Shepard Hill Cemetery. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.