Virginia Wagner

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Wagner.

Virginia L. Wagner was born December 6, 1931 in Willis, TX and passed away April 7, 2019 in Houston, TX. Virginia was preceded in death by her beloved husband Adam Wagner, her mother Alice Viniarski and a great grandson Isaac Muskiet. She is survived by her daughter Gale Muskiet, her grandsons; Matthew Muskiet and wife Brittney, Steven Muskiet and wife Krystle, great grandchildren; Blake, Maverick and Joy Muskiet, and Peightyn Sawyer, brother-in-law Anton Wagner and wife Verna, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation with family and friends will be Friday, April 12 th from 10-11AM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. The Funeral Service will be at 11AM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home with burial following the service at Shepard Hill Cemetery. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.


logo
Funeral Home
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home of Willis
10129 FM 1097 W
Willis, TX 77318
(936) 890-0454
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published on yourconroenews.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.